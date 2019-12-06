Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.12.2019)

6 December, 2019 09:28

https://report.az/storage/news/9bd662780fe010799e571c2e4fa57009/9ae39b88-3ce6-43dc-bd7c-832810f16461_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.95 1.66 9.15 WTI (dollar/barrel) 58.21 1.71 12.80 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,480.70 -4.30 199.40 Indices Dow-Jones 27,649.78 146.97 4,322.32 S&P 500 3,112.76 19.56 605.91 Nasdaq 8,566.67 46.02 1,931.39 Nikkei 23,317.68 188.68 3,302.91 Dax 13,140.57 151.28 2,581.61 FTSE 100 7,188.50 29.74 460.37 CAC 40 INDEX 5,799.68 72.46 1,068.99 Shanghai Composite 2,887.39 12.51 393.49 BIST 100 107,701.37 911.49 16,430.89 RTS 1,430.03 15.97 361.31 Currency USD/EUR 1.1084 0.0009 -0.0383 USD/GBP 1.3115 0.0118 0.0361 JPY/USD 108.8500 0.2700 -0.8400 RUB/USD 63.8706 -0.2800 -5.4808 TRY/USD 5.7535 0.0062 0.4641 CNY/USD 7.0546 -0.0148 0.1761