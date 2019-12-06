Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.12.2019)

|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.95
|1.66
|9.15
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|58.21
|1.71
|12.80
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,480.70
|-4.30
|199.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|27,649.78
|146.97
|4,322.32
|S&P 500
|3,112.76
|19.56
|605.91
|Nasdaq
|8,566.67
|46.02
|1,931.39
|Nikkei
|23,317.68
|188.68
|3,302.91
|Dax
|13,140.57
|151.28
|2,581.61
|FTSE 100
|7,188.50
|29.74
|460.37
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,799.68
|72.46
|1,068.99
|Shanghai Composite
|2,887.39
|12.51
|393.49
|BIST 100
|107,701.37
|911.49
|16,430.89
|RTS
|1,430.03
|15.97
|361.31
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1084
|0.0009
|-0.0383
|USD/GBP
|1.3115
|0.0118
|0.0361
|JPY/USD
|108.8500
|0.2700
|-0.8400
|RUB/USD
|63.8706
|-0.2800
|-5.4808
|TRY/USD
|5.7535
|0.0062
|0.4641
|CNY/USD
|7.0546
|-0.0148
|0.1761
Kənan SadıqovNews Author