Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.09.2019)

Last priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)60.910.217.11
WTI (dollar/barrel)56.310.0510.90
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,524.60- 35.80243.30
Indices
Dow-Jones26,728.15372.683,400.69
S&P 5002,975.6637.88468.81
Nasdaq8,116.83139.951,481.55
Nikkei21,085.94436.801,071.17
Dax12,126.78101.741,567.82
FTSE 1007,271.17-40.09543.04
CAC 40 INDEX5,593.3761.30862.68
Shanghai Composite2,985.8728.46491.97
Bist 100100,278.40200.909,007.92
RTS1,337.927.15269.20
Currency
USD/EUR1.10660.0031- 0.0432
USD/GBP1.23220.0069- 0.0432
JPY/USD106.98000.5900- 2.7100
RUB/USD66.22760.0640- 3.1238
TRY/USD5.69480.03020.4054
CNY/USD7.14730.00130.2688
