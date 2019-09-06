Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.09.2019)

6 September, 2019

6 September, 2019 09:38

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 60.91 0.21 7.11 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.31 0.05 10.90 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,524.60 - 35.80 243.30 Indices Dow-Jones 26,728.15 372.68 3,400.69 S&P 500 2,975.66 37.88 468.81 Nasdaq 8,116.83 139.95 1,481.55 Nikkei 21,085.94 436.80 1,071.17 Dax 12,126.78 101.74 1,567.82 FTSE 100 7,271.17 -40.09 543.04 CAC 40 INDEX 5,593.37 61.30 862.68 Shanghai Composite 2,985.87 28.46 491.97 Bist 100 100,278.40 200.90 9,007.92 RTS 1,337.92 7.15 269.20 Currency USD/EUR 1.1066 0.0031 - 0.0432 USD/GBP 1.2322 0.0069 - 0.0432 JPY/USD 106.9800 0.5900 - 2.7100 RUB/USD 66.2276 0.0640 - 3.1238 TRY/USD 5.6948 0.0302 0.4054 CNY/USD 7.1473 0.0013 0.2688