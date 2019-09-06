Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.09.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|60.91
|0.21
|7.11
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.31
|0.05
|10.90
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,524.60
|- 35.80
|243.30
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|26,728.15
|372.68
|3,400.69
|S&P 500
|2,975.66
|37.88
|468.81
|Nasdaq
|8,116.83
|139.95
|1,481.55
|Nikkei
|21,085.94
|436.80
|1,071.17
|Dax
|12,126.78
|101.74
|1,567.82
|FTSE 100
|7,271.17
|-40.09
|543.04
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,593.37
|61.30
|862.68
|Shanghai Composite
|2,985.87
|28.46
|491.97
|Bist 100
|100,278.40
|200.90
|9,007.92
|RTS
|1,337.92
|7.15
|269.20
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1066
|0.0031
|- 0.0432
|USD/GBP
|1.2322
|0.0069
|- 0.0432
|JPY/USD
|106.9800
|0.5900
|- 2.7100
|RUB/USD
|66.2276
|0.0640
|- 3.1238
|TRY/USD
|5.6948
|0.0302
|0.4054
|CNY/USD
|7.1473
|0.0013
|0.2688
https://report.az/storage/news/b2e8664de7c6271d2a8708c3cb28408c/3b855da4-7ff6-4164-8713-d348541f901e_292.jpg
