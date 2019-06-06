Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.06.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|61.5
|0.98
|7.7
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|51.52
|-1.18
|6.11
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,333.6
|4.9
|52.3
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,539.57
|207.39
|2,212.11
|S&P 500
|2,826.15
|22.88
|319.3
|Nasdaq
|7,575.48
|48.36
|940.2
|Nikkei
|20,776.1
|367.56
|761.33
|Dax
|11,980.81
|9.64
|1,421.85
|FTSE 100
|7,220.22
|5.93
|492.09
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,292
|23.74
|561.31
|Shanghai Composite
|2,861.42
|-6.86
|367.52
|BIST 100
|90,345.63
|0
|-924.85
|RTS
|1,303.35
|-4.2
|234.63
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1221
|-0.0031
|-0.0246
|USD/GBP
|1.2687
|-0.0011
|-0.0067
|JPY/USD
|108.45
|0.3
|-1.24
|RUB/USD
|65.3321
|0.2687
|-4.0193
|TRY/USD
|5.7124
|-0.1044
|0.423
|CNY/USD
|6.9066
|-0.0025
|0.0281
