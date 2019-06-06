 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.06.2019)

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 61.5 0.98 7.7
WTI (dollar/barrel) 51.52 -1.18 6.11
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,333.6 4.9 52.3
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,539.57 207.39 2,212.11
S&P 500 2,826.15 22.88 319.3
Nasdaq 7,575.48 48.36 940.2
Nikkei 20,776.1 367.56 761.33
Dax 11,980.81 9.64 1,421.85
FTSE 100 7,220.22 5.93 492.09
CAC 40 INDEX 5,292 23.74 561.31
Shanghai Composite 2,861.42 -6.86 367.52
BIST 100 90,345.63 0 -924.85
RTS 1,303.35 -4.2 234.63
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1221 -0.0031 -0.0246
USD/GBP 1.2687 -0.0011 -0.0067
JPY/USD 108.45 0.3 -1.24
RUB/USD 65.3321 0.2687 -4.0193
TRY/USD 5.7124 -0.1044 0.423
CNY/USD 6.9066 -0.0025 0.0281
