 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.03.2019)

Baku. 6 March. REPORT.AZ/


 Last price Compared to the
previous day's close		 Compared to the
beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.86 0.19 12.06
WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.56 - 0.03 11.15
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,284.70 - 2.80 3.40
Indices
Dow-Jones 25,806.63 - 13.02 2,479.17
S&P 500 2,789.65 - 3.16 282.80
Nasdaq 7,576.36 - 1.21 941.08
Nikkei 21,726.28 - 95.76 1,711.51
Dax 11,620.74 28.08 1,061.78
FTSE 100 7,183.43 49.04 455.30
CAC 40 INDEX 5,297.52 10.95 566.83
Shanghai Composite 3,054.25 26.67 560.35
Bist 100 103,730.59 - 462.73 12 460.11
RTS 1,180.15 -5.68 111.43
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1337 - 0.0003 - 0.0127
USD/GBP 1.3137 - 0.0043 0.0383
JPY/USD 111.8800 0.1300 2.1900
RUB/USD 65.7606 0.0254 - 3.5908
TRY/USD 5.3865 0.0088 0.0971
CNY/USD 6.7032 - 0.0041 - 0.1753
If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

This post is also available in other languages:

Last added

Latest news



Orphus sistemi