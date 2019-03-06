Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.03.2019)

6 March, 2019

Last price Compared to the

previous day's close Compared to the

beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 65.86 0.19 12.06 WTI (dollar/barrel) 56.56 - 0.03 11.15 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,284.70 - 2.80 3.40 Indices Dow-Jones 25,806.63 - 13.02 2,479.17 S&P 500 2,789.65 - 3.16 282.80 Nasdaq 7,576.36 - 1.21 941.08 Nikkei 21,726.28 - 95.76 1,711.51 Dax 11,620.74 28.08 1,061.78 FTSE 100 7,183.43 49.04 455.30 CAC 40 INDEX 5,297.52 10.95 566.83 Shanghai Composite 3,054.25 26.67 560.35 Bist 100 103,730.59 - 462.73 12 460.11 RTS 1,180.15 -5.68 111.43 Currency USD/EUR 1.1337 - 0.0003 - 0.0127 USD/GBP 1.3137 - 0.0043 0.0383 JPY/USD 111.8800 0.1300 2.1900 RUB/USD 65.7606 0.0254 - 3.5908 TRY/USD 5.3865 0.0088 0.0971 CNY/USD 6.7032 - 0.0041 - 0.1753