Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (06.03.2019)

|Last price
|Compared to the
previous day's close
|Compared to the
beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|65.86
|0.19
|12.06
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|56.56
|- 0.03
|11.15
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,284.70
|- 2.80
|3.40
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|25,806.63
|- 13.02
|2,479.17
|S&P 500
|2,789.65
|- 3.16
|282.80
|Nasdaq
|7,576.36
|- 1.21
|941.08
|Nikkei
|21,726.28
|- 95.76
|1,711.51
|Dax
|11,620.74
|28.08
|1,061.78
|FTSE 100
|7,183.43
|49.04
|455.30
|CAC 40 INDEX
|5,297.52
|10.95
|566.83
|Shanghai Composite
|3,054.25
|26.67
|560.35
|Bist 100
|103,730.59
|- 462.73
|12 460.11
|RTS
|1,180.15
|-5.68
|111.43
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1337
|- 0.0003
|- 0.0127
|USD/GBP
|1.3137
|- 0.0043
|0.0383
|JPY/USD
|111.8800
|0.1300
|2.1900
|RUB/USD
|65.7606
|0.0254
|- 3.5908
|TRY/USD
|5.3865
|0.0088
|0.0971
|CNY/USD
|6.7032
|- 0.0041
|- 0.1753
