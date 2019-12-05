 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (05.12.2019)

ProductsCurrent priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)62.951.669.15
WTI (dollar/barrel)58.211.7112.80
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,480.70-4.30199.40
Indices
Dow-Jones27,649.78146.974,322.32
S&P 5003,112.7619.56605.91
Nasdaq8,566.6746.021,931.39
Nikkei23,317.68188.683,302.91
Dax13,140.57151.282,581.61
FTSE 1007,188.5029.74460.37
CAC 40 INDEX5,799.6872.461,068.99
Shanghai Composite2,887.3912.51393.49
BIST 100107,701.37911.4916,430.89
RTS1,430.0315.97361.31
Currency
USD/EUR1.10840.0009-0.0383
USD/GBP1.31150.01180.0361
JPY/USD108.85000.2700-0.8400
RUB/USD63.8706-0.2800-5.4808
TRY/USD5.75350.00620.4641
CNY/USD7.0546-0.01480.1761
