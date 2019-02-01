 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.02.2019)

 Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.06 0.21 8.26
WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.84 - 0.39 8.43
Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 325.20 9.70 43.90
Indices
Dow-Jones 24 999.67 - 15.19 1 672.21
S&P 500 2 704.10 23.05 197.25
Nasdaq 7 281.74 98.66 646.46
Nikkei 20 773.49 216.95 758.72
Dax 11 173.10 - 8.56 614.14
FTSE 100 6 968.85 27.22 240.72
CAC 40 INDEX 4 992.72 17.96 262.03
Shanghai Composite 2 548.57 - 27.01 54.67
Bist 100 104 074.22 - 115.23 12 803.74
RTS 1 214.45 15.46 145.73
Currency
USD/EUR 1.1447 - 0.0033 0.0013
USD/GBP 1.3116 0.0000 0.0362
JPY/USD 108.8900 - 0.1500 - 0.8000
RUB/USD 65.3577 - 0.0535 - 3.9937
TRY/USD 5.1795 - 0.0475 - 0.1099
CNY/USD 6.6961 - 0.0204 - 0.1824
