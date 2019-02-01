Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.02.2019)

1 February, 2019 09:41

Last price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 62.06 0.21 8.26 WTI (dollar/barrel) 53.84 - 0.39 8.43 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1 325.20 9.70 43.90 Indices Dow-Jones 24 999.67 - 15.19 1 672.21 S&P 500 2 704.10 23.05 197.25 Nasdaq 7 281.74 98.66 646.46 Nikkei 20 773.49 216.95 758.72 Dax 11 173.10 - 8.56 614.14 FTSE 100 6 968.85 27.22 240.72 CAC 40 INDEX 4 992.72 17.96 262.03 Shanghai Composite 2 548.57 - 27.01 54.67 Bist 100 104 074.22 - 115.23 12 803.74 RTS 1 214.45 15.46 145.73 Currency USD/EUR 1.1447 - 0.0033 0.0013 USD/GBP 1.3116 0.0000 0.0362 JPY/USD 108.8900 - 0.1500 - 0.8000 RUB/USD 65.3577 - 0.0535 - 3.9937 TRY/USD 5.1795 - 0.0475 - 0.1099 CNY/USD 6.6961 - 0.0204 - 0.1824