Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (01.02.2019)

Baku. 1 February. REPORT.AZ/
|Last price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|62.06
|0.21
|8.26
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|53.84
|- 0.39
|8.43
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1 325.20
|9.70
|43.90
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|24 999.67
|- 15.19
|1 672.21
|S&P 500
|2 704.10
|23.05
|197.25
|Nasdaq
|7 281.74
|98.66
|646.46
|Nikkei
|20 773.49
|216.95
|758.72
|Dax
|11 173.10
|- 8.56
|614.14
|FTSE 100
|6 968.85
|27.22
|240.72
|CAC 40 INDEX
|4 992.72
|17.96
|262.03
|Shanghai Composite
|2 548.57
|- 27.01
|54.67
|Bist 100
|104 074.22
|- 115.23
|12 803.74
|RTS
|1 214.45
|15.46
|145.73
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.1447
|- 0.0033
|0.0013
|USD/GBP
|1.3116
|0.0000
|0.0362
|JPY/USD
|108.8900
|- 0.1500
|- 0.8000
|RUB/USD
|65.3577
|- 0.0535
|- 3.9937
|TRY/USD
|5.1795
|- 0.0475
|- 0.1099
|CNY/USD
|6.6961
|- 0.0204
|- 0.1824
