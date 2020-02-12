 Top

Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.02.2020)

Current priceCompared to the previous day's closeCompared to the beginning of the year
Commodity
Brent (dollar/barrel)54.971.03-13.36
WTI (dollar/barrel)50.650.51-11.12
Gold (dollar/ounce)1,571.30-0.9053.20
Indices
Dow-Jones29,276.34-0.48631.08
S&P 5003,357.755.66117.73
Nasdaq9,638.9410.55632.32
Nikkei23,808.98123.00133.91
Dax13,627.84133.81290.73
FTSE 1007,499.4452.56-145.46
CAC 40 INDEX6,054.7639.0917.67
Shanghai Composite2,907.797.65-125.54
BIST 100119,797.821,456.326,114.22
RTS1,539.5635.61-9.84
Currency
USD/EUR1.09140.0003-0.0284
USD/GBP1.29600.0047-0.0153
JPY/USD109.8300-0.05000.6700
RUB/USD63.2157-0.68091.0782
TRY/USD6.02270.00460.0733
CNY/USD6.9628-0.0152-0.0169
