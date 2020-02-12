|Current price
|Compared to the previous day's close
|Compared to the beginning of the year
|Commodity
|Brent (dollar/barrel)
|54.97
|1.03
|-13.36
|WTI (dollar/barrel)
|50.65
|0.51
|-11.12
|Gold (dollar/ounce)
|1,571.30
|-0.90
|53.20
|Indices
|Dow-Jones
|29,276.34
|-0.48
|631.08
|S&P 500
|3,357.75
|5.66
|117.73
|Nasdaq
|9,638.94
|10.55
|632.32
|Nikkei
|23,808.98
|123.00
|133.91
|Dax
|13,627.84
|133.81
|290.73
|FTSE 100
|7,499.44
|52.56
|-145.46
|CAC 40 INDEX
|6,054.76
|39.09
|17.67
|Shanghai Composite
|2,907.79
|7.65
|-125.54
|BIST 100
|119,797.82
|1,456.32
|6,114.22
|RTS
|1,539.56
|35.61
|-9.84
|Currency
|USD/EUR
|1.0914
|0.0003
|-0.0284
|USD/GBP
|1.2960
|0.0047
|-0.0153
|JPY/USD
|109.8300
|-0.0500
|0.6700
|RUB/USD
|63.2157
|-0.6809
|1.0782
|TRY/USD
|6.0227
|0.0046
|0.0733
|CNY/USD
|6.9628
|-0.0152
|-0.0169
Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.02.2020)Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency arkets (12.02.
https://report.az/storage/news/f1cc5f1fad38d4793e1fc5b1463cd203/1e3360e6-ab7f-4488-a77b-38ffeb25493c_292.jpg
This post is also available in other languages:
Other news from category
- Azerbaijan sees 3.2% growth in retail trade 12 February, 2020 / 13:34
- CBA currency exchange rates (12.02.2020) 12 February, 2020 / 09:56
- PASHA Holding comments on deconsolidation 11 February, 2020 / 14:43
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (11.02.2020) 11 February, 2020 / 10:09
- CBA currency exchange rates (11.02.2020) 11 February, 2020 / 10:02
- "S&P": Pasha Bank's market share in corporate sector will increase 10 February, 2020 / 14:50
- S&P: PASHA Holding may deconsolidate subsidiaries in two countries 10 February, 2020 / 13:38
- CBA currency exchange rates (10.02.2020) 10 February, 2020 / 09:58
- Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (08.02.2020) 08 February, 2020 / 09:12
- Azerbaijan’s insurance market declines by 6% 07 February, 2020 / 13:38