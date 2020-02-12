Key indicators of world commodity, stock and currency markets (12.02.2020)

12 February, 2020 09:11

https://report.az/storage/news/f1cc5f1fad38d4793e1fc5b1463cd203/1e3360e6-ab7f-4488-a77b-38ffeb25493c_292.jpg Current price Compared to the previous day's close Compared to the beginning of the year Commodity Brent (dollar/barrel) 54.97 1.03 -13.36 WTI (dollar/barrel) 50.65 0.51 -11.12 Gold (dollar/ounce) 1,571.30 -0.90 53.20 Indices Dow-Jones 29,276.34 -0.48 631.08 S&P 500 3,357.75 5.66 117.73 Nasdaq 9,638.94 10.55 632.32 Nikkei 23,808.98 123.00 133.91 Dax 13,627.84 133.81 290.73 FTSE 100 7,499.44 52.56 -145.46 CAC 40 INDEX 6,054.76 39.09 17.67 Shanghai Composite 2,907.79 7.65 -125.54 BIST 100 119,797.82 1,456.32 6,114.22 RTS 1,539.56 35.61 -9.84 Currency USD/EUR 1.0914 0.0003 -0.0284 USD/GBP 1.2960 0.0047 -0.0153 JPY/USD 109.8300 -0.0500 0.6700 RUB/USD 63.2157 -0.6809 1.0782 TRY/USD 6.0227 0.0046 0.0733 CNY/USD 6.9628 -0.0152 -0.0169

