Kazakhstan left nearly AZN 400 mln in International Bank of Azerbaijan

Baku. 18 May. REPORT.AZ/ More than KZT 71 billion (at today’s currency rate – AZN 383.4 mln) of Kazakhstan’s Unified Accumulation Pension Fund has been left in OJSC International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), who decided to restructure its debts.

Report informs referring to Kazakh media.

According to report, Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry decided actively cooperate with Azerbaijan through diplomatic channels to return the funds. Official Astana is anxious that they can lose this amount invested to IBA assets.