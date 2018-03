Baku. 21 June. REPORT.AZ/ A new member of the Board of Kapital Bank was appointed.

Report informs, Chief financial administrator of the bank Emin Allahverdi Mammadov will simultaneously serve as a Board member.

At the same time, Head of IT Innovation and Development Department Dmitry Anvar Bakhishov has resigned.

In addition, Svetlana Haji Aliyeva was appointed the Head of the bank's Internal Audit Department.