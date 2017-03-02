Kapital Bank becomes member of American Bankers Association

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ Kapital Bank has become a member of the American Bankers Association (ABA).

Report was informed in the bank.

Bank says among the CIS countries, only Kapital Bank and a Russian bank are members of the Association.

On this occasion, First Deputy Chairman of the Bank’s Board Farid Huseynov met with Tod Burwell, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Bankers Association for Finance and Trade (BAFT). They discussed several significant issues on banking.

“The main goal of cooperation with the international organizations is to increase the experience. American economy and banking is considered as the most development sphere of the world. Especially, cooperation in compliance is important for us. By becoming member of ABA, we’ll apply practice of our counterparts during our activity,” Huseynov said.

Kapital Bank operates 90 branches and 4 departments across the country.