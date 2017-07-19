 Top
    Close photo mode

    JPMorgan gives forecast about US-dollar rate

    The dollar's rate will be strengthened by the year end

    Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The JPMorgan expects the US-dollar to grow strong by the year end.

    Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Bank's Assets Management Department reported that, reason for the strengthening of the dollar was inflation acceleration and expectation about increase in FED's discount rate.

    Interviewed by CNBC, JPMorgan Asset Management Global Strategist Jasslyn Yeo believes, weak performance of the recent US dollar rate will be short-term: “As a result of increase in discount rates financial markets will be re-evaluated”.

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi