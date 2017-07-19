JPMorgan gives forecast about US-dollar rate

Baku. 19 July. REPORT.AZ/ The JPMorgan expects the US-dollar to grow strong by the year end.

Report informs citing the Bloomberg, Bank's Assets Management Department reported that, reason for the strengthening of the dollar was inflation acceleration and expectation about increase in FED's discount rate.

Interviewed by CNBC, JPMorgan Asset Management Global Strategist Jasslyn Yeo believes, weak performance of the recent US dollar rate will be short-term: “As a result of increase in discount rates financial markets will be re-evaluated”.