Japan's export drops first time in almost two years

Japan's exports unexpectedly fell in September -- the first drop in almost two years -- as natural disasters disrupted economic activity.

Higher energy prices continued to feed gains in imports.

The value of exports fell 1.2 percent in September from a year earlier, versus a forecast 2.1 percent gain, data from the finance ministry showed Thursday.

Typhoon Jebi in September closed a major airport that is the departure point for around 7 percent of shipments from the manufacturing heartland around Osaka. An earthquake in Hokkaido cut power to the entire island in Japan’s north, disrupting supply chains.