Istanbul Stock Exchange down by 2.3%, USD reached 2.94 TRY

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ After the events that took place in Turkey on Friday, today, on July 18 the main index of the Istanbul stock exchange BIST-100 decreased by 2.3% to 80900 points, TRY/USD rate reached 2.94.

Report informs referring to Bloomberg due to attempted military coup in Turkey TRY / USD exchange rate on Friday, July 15 increased by 5% up to 3.03 as international currency markets were open.

This morning, with the stabilization of the political conjuncture rate decreased by 3% and reached 2.94.

Analytical group of Report believes that, until the restoration of the political stability in the country BİST-100 will face pressure and will likely to be in the range of 75000-80 000 points, TRY/USD exchange rate in the short term may remain in the range of 2,90-3,00. Towards the end of the year, the BIST-100 can rose to 65000, TRY / USD to the level of 3.20.