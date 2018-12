© Press TV https://report.az/storage/news/9e02383a310badbd2fa192d763e30f19/36af6cd9-3eb2-4c9f-a3fb-9b0ad075aa55_292.jpg

Baku. 25 July. REPORT.AZ/ Rouhani’s cabinet on Wednesday gave Abdolnasser Hemmati a vote of confidence to replace Valiollah Seif as the governor of the Central Bank of Iran. Report informs citing the Iranian media.

Hemmati had previously served as the president of Central Insurance of Iran and CEO of Iran’s Bank Melli.