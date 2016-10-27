 Top
    Close photo mode

    Investors pull out of stock markets

    Investment funds lose $200 billion in massive capital outflow

    Baku. 27 October. REPORT.AZ/ $200 billion flows out of active investment funds in 2016 as investors abandon stock markets.

    Report informs referring to Vesti.ru, US based bank Merrill Lynch reports a record loss of investment funds.

    The reasons are intervention of central banks in market processes, low volatility, high collections by managers of investment funds. Capital outflow from active funds in US in 2016 reached $16.9 billion its 5-year high. Only minor part of the money leaving funds is directed to passive funds with major part being kept aside.

    On the other hand, investors turn to Exchange Traded Funds (ETF). 2.4 billion was invested in ETFs within a week. The reason is profit of index prices exceeds that of hedge funds. Hedge funds live harder times. Thus, “eVesstment” consulting company reports highest in seven years - $10 billion in September, $29.2 billion in 3rd quarter - outflow from hedge funds. Hedge funds lost total $60 billion in 2016.

    However, the process didn’t result in decline of market indexes so far. But experts forecast abrupt collapse in stock markets if capital outflow doesn’t stop. 

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi