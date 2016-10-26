Investments to Azerbaijan finance sector slump

Baku. 26 October. REPORT.AZ/ AZN 2.4 million was invested to finance and insurance sector of Azerbaijan in January-September, 2016 which is equal to 0.02 percent of capital investments to the overall economy.

Report informs referring to official statistics, 27.3 percent decrease is observed in investments to this sector in comparison with previous year. Last year investments to this sector constituted 0.2 percent of total capital investment.

Notably, total AZN 10 268.7 million was invested from all financial sources for economic and social development in Azerbaijan in January-September period of this year, which is 13.2 percent less than the figure in the same period of 2015. 71.2 percent of investments were used for construction works. 80.2 percent of investments to construction sector was used for construction of production premises, 15.5 percent – service premises, 4.3 percent - residential buildings with 1 205.5 sq.m living space.

According to official statistics, financing from national sources constitutes 39.1 percent of overall capital investments.