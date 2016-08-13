​Investments in the Azerbaijan oil sector increased by 25%

Baku. 13 August. REPORT.AZ/ In January-July 2016, AZN 5 152,1 million was directed in the oil sector development. Report informs citing the State Statistics Committee, it is 24.9% less compared to the same period last year.

3.5% or AZN 276.0 million of the funds in the amount of AZN 2,807,6 million directed for development of non-oil sector, was used in the sector of non-oil industry. Investments in non-oil sector decreased by 46.5% YoY.

According to the information, in January-July this year AZN 7 959.7 million was directed to the main capital from all financial sources on development of economic and social fields. Of these, AZN 6 460,4 (81.1%) was spent on construction of production facilities, AZN 1, 175.9 million (14,8%) – on facilities services, AZN 323.4 million (4,1% ) – on residential buildings with total area of 888.7 thousand sq. m.

Investments in the public sector accounted for 27.7%, non-governmental sector - 72.3% of total investments. From domestic sources in fixed assets 38.1% of total investments was directed.