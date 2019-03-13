Investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital fall by 9%

Investments from all financial sources in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital stood at AZN 1,711,200,000 in January-February 2019, down 9.3% from the previous year, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 74.3% was directed to construction works.

The decline was caused by lagging in the investments in oil sector. Investments in non-oil sector rose by 2%, including by 1.9% in non-oil industry.

60.3% of investment was made in production fields, 30.5% in services, 9.2% in construction of residential houses with the total area of 252,100 square meters. Domestic investments constituted 68.1% of total investments.

In the structure of the investments in fixed capital, 66.3% was funds of enterprises and organizations, 4.6% - bank loans, 22 - budget funds, 6.1% - private funds, 0.7% - off-budget funds and 0.3% - other funds.