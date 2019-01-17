Investments in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital fall by 4%

Baku. 17 January. REPORT.AZ/ Investments from all financial sources in Azerbaijan’s fixed capital stood at AZN 17,238,200,000 in 2018, down 4.4% from the previous year, Report informs referring to the State Statistical Committee.

Of this, 68% was directed to construction works.

The decline was caused by lagging in the investments in oil sector. Investments in non-oil sector rose by 22%, including by 23% in non-oil industry.

67.6% of investment was made in production fields, 24.8% in services, 7.6% in construction of residential houses with the total area of 2,084,700 square meters. Domestic investments constituted 69.7% of total investments.

In the structure of the investments in fixed capital, 52.7% was funds of enterprises and organizations, 11% - bank loans, 25.8% - budget funds, 8.2% - private funds, 1.6% - off-budget funds, 0.7% - other funds.