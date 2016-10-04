International Insurance Company leaves market

Baku. 4 October. REPORT.AZ/ Shareholders of the International Bank of Azerbaijan OJSC (IBA) will hold an extraordinary general meeting on October 4.

Report informs, the issue on termination of activity of the International Insurance Company OJSC included in the agenda.

Notably, the IIC has been established in 2002. Its authorized capital is 14.8 million AZN. This amount was formed on the basis of 1 480 shares of 10 000 AZN par value each.