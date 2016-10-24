International Bank of Azerbaijan launches a new program

Baku. 24 October. REPORT.AZ/ The International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) optimizes its business processes in frames of its new business strategy. The Bank also renewed its document management system. The IBA moves to Office 365 for this purpose.

Report was told in the bank, the project was held in partnership with Softline, leading IT service and solution provider.

New software provides efficient corporate communication, reduces time spent on different tasks, and optimizes expenses on document management. It also provides stationary and mobile access to the necessary e-documents. New solution will increase efficiency of business processes by creating new easy and simple operating conditions.

The project uses up-to-date security standards for corporate data protection. After the realization of the project, Softline organized training for IT employees of the bank. Softline is also a partner of the IBA in frames of Microsoft Enterprise Agreement.

For more information on products and services of the IBA, please visit the official website www.ibar.az any of 35 branches and 43 sub branches of the bank, or call the Information Center by number (012) 937 and *2265.