 Top
    Close photo mode

    Interest payments on foreign loans decline in Azerbaijan

    Baku. 17 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-September 2018 $289.7 million was paid for the use of foreign loans in Azerbaijan, up $42.2 million or 13% from the previous year, Report informs citing the Financial Markets Supervisory Authority (FIMSA).

    "In the reporting period, there was a deficit of $1.8 billion on oil sector, surplus of $307.2 million on non-oil sector. Consequently, the deficit in the balance of initial incomes rose 18% to $1.5 billion. The turnover of receipts and payments on initial incomes amounted to $4 billion. Of this, 68.5% or $2.7 billion was payments to non-residents from Azerbaijan with $1.8 billion of repatriation of incomes (mainly as a crude oil) of foreign investors on international oil and gas consortiums, $358 million was on interests paid to non-residents on securities portfolio and $289.7 million on interests paid for use of foreign loans," the CBA said.  

    If you find out orphographic mistake in the text, please select mistaken part of the text and press Ctrl + Enter.

    This post is also available in other languages:

    Last added

    At least one category must be selected

    All news


    Orphus sistemi