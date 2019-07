Insurance premiums in 2018 amounted to AZN 728 million, up 68% from past five years, Head of the Insurance Supervision Department of the Financial Market Supervisory Authority of Azerbaijan (FIMSA) Firdovsi Aghashirinov told Report.

According to him, the share of insurance premiums in the GDP rose to 0.91%, in non-oil GDP – to 1.6%: "In the first quarter of 2019, the share of the insurance premiums in the non-oil GDP reached 10.9%."