Insurance market of Azerbaijan increased by 3% in January

Baku. 23 February. REPORT.AZ/ 62.9 million manats premiums were collected in January of this year, through the 27 insurance companies operating in Azerbaijan.

Report informs referring to Azerbaijan Insurers Association (ASA) this is 2.9% more than the same period last year.

In the reporting period the amount of payments carried out by insurance companies were approximately 10.3 million manats.This is 27.8% more than in January 2013.

During the reporting period, for every 100 pounds insurance premium collected in the insurance market 16.4 manats have been paid.This is by 3.2 pounds or 24.2% more than the same period of 2014.