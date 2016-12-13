Inflation exceeds 12 percent in Azerbaijan

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ Prices for consumer products rose by 12,1% in January-November in comparison with the same period of 2015.

Report informs referring to State Statistics Committee, annual inflation rates for various categories of consumer goods and services is as follows: food products -14,1%, non-food products - 16.8%, consumer services - 5.6%.

Upsurge of prices for consumer products during January-November of this year featured 1.7%, including 2.6% for food products, 1.9% for non-food products and 0.3% for services.

During the month prices of rice, wheat flour, buckwheat, pasta, sugar, chicken, fish products, meat products, dairy products, eggs, butter and vegetable oil, oranges, bananas, cucumbers, tomatoes, eggplants, peppers , onions, garlic and potatoes. At the same time, prices fell beef, lemons, tangerines, apples, pears, grapes, quince, folk, nuts, hazelnuts, chestnuts, cabbage, greens, squash, green beans, beets, carrots decreased. The cost of other food products have not essentially changed.

In November among non-food products was an increase in prices of fabrics, clothes, shoes, household appliances, spare parts for cars, stationery, decreased prices for building materials, medicines, jewelry, and furniture and household goods. The cost of other non-food items has not significant changed.

Tariffs for paid services rendered to the population increased in November.

In general, prices for consumer goods and tariffs for goods and services in January-November increased by 11,6%, including foodstuffs - 13,4%, non-food products - 16,3% and consumer services - 5,4% compared with the same period last year.

Tariffs for goods and services in October compared with September increased by 1,3, including foodstuffs - 2,3%, non-food products - 1,1% and consumer services - 0,2%.