Incomes of Azerbaijan population increased by 5%

Baku. 15 December. REPORT.AZ/ As of January-November of this year, incomes of Azerbaijan population rose by 4,7% and made 33,6 billion manats in comparison with the same period of previous year. Volume of incomes per capita amounted to 3 573,3 manats or in average 324,8 manats monthly. Report informs, referring the information given by State Statistics Committee of Azerbaijan Republic.

Rising of per capita income prevailed the increasing of consumer prices by 1,9% and went up by 3,4%.

During this period, population spent its 69,5% incomes to consumer expenditures, 9,1% to taxes, social insurance and voluntary membership fees, 2,6% consumer loans, and 18,8% to deposits.

After payment of all compulsory and voluntary fees, 30,6 billion manats at disposal of population or incomes 5,1% more than previous year remained at disposal of Azerbaijan population.