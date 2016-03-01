Revenues and expenses of SOFAZ for 2015 unveiled

Baku. 1 March. REPORT.AZ/ For 2015 fiscal revenues of the State Oil Fund of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) amounted to 7 721.1 mln AZN, budget expenditures - 9 187.7 mln AZN.

Report was told in the SOFAZ, revenues from oil and gas contracts amounted to 7 385.5 mln AZN for 2015, including the sale of profitable oil and gas -7 369 6 mln AZN, acre payments - 2.2 mln AZN, bonus payments -. 2.1 mln AZN, transit revenues -11.6 mln AZN.

During the reporting period SOFAZ earned 335.6 mln AZN from fund management. Off-budget revenues due to changes in exchange rates amounted to 23 217.8 mln AZN.

During the reporting period, the transfer to the state budget within the framework of budget execution in 2015 amounted to 8 130.0 mln AZN. On the financing of various events to improve the living and social conditions of the families of refugees and internally displaced persons allocated 150 mln AZN for the reconstruction project of the Samur-Absheron irrigation system -. 90.0 mln AZN. SOFAZ has allocated 61.5 mln AZN on construction of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, 35.5 mln AZN to finance the "programforeducation of Azerbaijan youth abroad in the years of2007/2015”. 692.8 mln AZN allocated for the realization of the project "Southern Gas Corridor".

In 2015 expenditures of the State Oil Fund related to the management amounted to 27.9 mln AZN.