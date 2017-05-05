IMF: Three factors will reduce inflation in Azerbaijan

Baku. 5 May. REPORT.AZ/ In addition to fiscal consolidation and tightening of monetary policy implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan, flexible exchange rate policy will reduce inflationary expectations in the country.

Report inform referring to IMF’s Middle East and Central Asia Regional Economic Outlook, inflation rate expected to be 8.3% in 2017 and 7.6% in 2018.

As a main reasons for the outbreak of inflation to 2-digit level are increase in gas and electricity prices and import duties on agricultural commodities.