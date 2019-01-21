IMF forecasts 3.5% global economic growth

© Sputnik/ Natalia Seliverstova https://report.az/storage/news/bed1cbb982fd4c45c7df651e1144ef40/0ecb9882-e57a-4b3a-8232-afd3fbbece38_292.jpg

Baku. 21 January. REPORT.AZ/ Global economy is expected to grow by 3.5% in 2019, 3.6% in 2020, respectively down by 0.2% and 0.1% from the report for 2018 October, Report informs referring to IMF’s World Economic Outlook.

IMF believes that global economic expansion lost momentum in 2018. According to October’s report, WEO projects a 3.7% global economic growth.