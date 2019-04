Real economic growth in Azerbaijan will be 3.4% this year, 3.1% in 2020 and 1.7% in 2024, Report informs citing IMF World Outlook.

According to the outlook, this figure was 1.4% in 2018.

‘Inflation made up 2.3% in 2018. It will be 2.5% in 2019-2020, 3% in 2024’, the IMF said.

IMF also says that current account balance will be 11.7% in 2019, 13.3% in 2020 and 12.8% in 2024, while it was 12.6% in 2018.

Unemployment level will remain unchanged at 5%.