​IFC Vice President to visit Azerbaijan in late September – EXCLUSIVE

IFC Vice President Hans Peter Lankes will visit Azerbaijan on September 25.

Report informs that during the two-day visit, the Vice President is planned to meet and hold discussions with the heads of state bodies of the economic team of the government.

In addition, the Vice President is expected to attend an international conference on investments to be held by SOFAZ.

Hans Peter Lankes has been the IFC's Vice President of Economics and Private Sector Development since 2017.

Azerbaijan has been in cooperation with the IFC since 1995. So far, the IFC has allocated about $500 million on 72 projects without government guarantee. Of these, 56 projects were long-term. At the same time, IFC provided $80 million support within its trade support program and allocated $250 million to Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan (BTC) pipeline.