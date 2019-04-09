​IFC may participate in IBA privatization

"If the Azerbaijani government offers us to take part in the privatization of the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), we can consider it," head of Baku-based office of the International Finance Corporation (IFC) Aliya Azimova told Report.

According to her, IFC is experienced in privatization of state banks: "You can see that IFC has participated in privatization of several state banks. If the government makes any proposal on IBA privatization, we’ll consider it."

The IFC official did not tell anything about how much percent share it will have in IBA: "IFC is usually not interested in getting more than 20% share while it participates in privatization. However, I can’t reveal any figure on IBA. It depends on IBA's situation."

IBA has been in operation since 1992. Its 95.26% share is owned by the state.