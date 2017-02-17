International Bank of Azerbaijan gets insurance agent license

Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 15, 2017, the Financial Market Supervision Chamber (FMSC) Board of Directors has decided to grant the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) a license of insurance agent.

Report was informed in the Chamber.

Information says, FMSC Board of Directors examined bank’s application for above-mentioned license and made positive decision. License is granted based on “Law on Insurance Business” and Chamber’s Regulations.