    International Bank of Azerbaijan gets insurance agent license

    Financial Market Supervision Chamber Board of Directors decided

    Baku. 17 February. REPORT.AZ/ On February 15, 2017, the Financial Market Supervision Chamber (FMSC) Board of Directors has decided to grant the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) a license of insurance agent.

    Report was informed in the Chamber.

    Information says, FMSC Board of Directors examined bank’s application for above-mentioned license and made positive decision. License is granted based on “Law on Insurance Business” and Chamber’s Regulations. 

