Baku. 10 March. REPORT.AZ/ Total amount of household deposits in Azerbaijani commercial banks made 7 747.2 mln AZN to February 1, 2017.

Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA), as of January 1 the volume of deposits increased by 298.5 mln AZN or 4%.

Notably, household deposits decreased by 896.1 mln AZN or 10.37% compared to the same period in 2016.