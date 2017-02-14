Head of bank: Market needs stable exchange rate

Baku. 14 February. REPORT.AZ/ “Today the market is interested in stabilization of USD exchange rate against Azerbaijani manat, that is its change within certain corridor, rather than in particular rate.”

Report informs, Chairman of Unibank OJSC Board of Directors Faig Huseynov told reporters.

According to him, Azerbaijan economy will be import dependent for a long time, which means it will also depend on exchange rate of foreign currencies. Stabilization of exchange rate is important for economic stability: “Corridor must be certain and the investor should know it. Import share will be significant in Azerbaijan in the future. It means we are linked with foreign currency”.