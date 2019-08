Head of Azerbaijani bank granted Maltese citizenship

Maltese citizenship was given to Azerbaijani banker through the Individual Investor Programme (IIP) in 2016

3 January, 2018 09:34

Eldar Garibov, who owns approximately 40% of Unibank's shares and chairs Bank's Supervisory Board, has been granted Maltese citizenship. Report informs citing the Maltese citizenship. Notably, Maltese citizenship was given to Azerbaijani banker through the Individual Investor Programme (IIP) in 2016.