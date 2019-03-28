Gunay Insurance posts decline in profit

As of January 1, 2019, the assets of Gunay Insurance OJSC stood at AZN 12.758 million, down 11.1% from the previous year.

Report informs citing the OJSC that the liabilities dropped by 25.3% settling at AZN 4.868 million, while the total capital rose by 0.7% to AZN 7.89 million, incomes soared 53.3% to AZN 8.44 million, expenditures increased by 54.9% to AZN 8.379 million, payments on profit tax made up AZN 4,000 (no payment was made last year). Consequently, the OJSC ended 2018 on AZN 57,000 in net profit, while the company had ended 2017 on AZN 97,000 in profit.

Gunay Insurance has been in operation since 1992.