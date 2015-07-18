Greek banks will open on Monday

Baku. 18 July. REPORT.AZ/ Greek banks will reopen on Monday, a senior banker told Reuters after the European Central Bank decided to increase emergency funding.

Report informs citing foreign media, banks have been closed since June 29 after Athens imposed capital controls. "They will open on Monday," the banker said.

The ECB on Thursday increased the cap on emergency funding Greek lenders can draw from the domestic central bank by 900 million euros.

A ministerial decision on the bank holiday is expected to be released later on Thursday.

A government-appointed commission responsible for vetting capital outflows since controls were imposed said it had approved applications worth 819.9 million euros until July 13.