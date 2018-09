Baku. August 20. REPORT.AZ/ International Monetary Fund (IMF) announced that Greece paid its late 2 billion Euros debt. Report informs, the IMF official, Gerry Rice said that the debt was made between June 30 and July 12, but now Athens has no any debt to the IMF.

According to an official of the Ministry of Finance of Greece, starting today, official Athens began to pay off debt in the amount of 4.2 billion Euros to the European Central Bank.