​Government mortgage lending declines by 14% in Azerbaijan

Mortgage lending through Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF) amounted to AZN 100,007,000 in January-June 2019, which is 14.2% less than the same period of 2018, Report informs citing the Central Bank of Azerbaijan.

In the reporting period, the amount of loans refinanced by the MCGF rose by 25.2% to AZN 135.6 million.

Amount of funds attracted through securities issue dropped by 57.9% to AZN 40 million.

Funds allocated from the state budget to the MCGF slipped by 60% to AZN 20 million.