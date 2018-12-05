Government mortgage lending amounts to AZN 215M

Baku. 5 December. REPORT.AZ/ In January-October 2018, AZN 214.5 million mortgage lending was allocated through Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund (MCGF), up 44.1% from previous year, Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

In the reporting period, AZN 100 million was allocated from the state budget to MCGF, up 2.5-fold from 2017. The Fund issued AZN 175 million-bond, down 22.2% in comparison to a year earlier.