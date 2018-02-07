Goldman Sachs: Most crypto-currencies will disappear

Baku. 7 February. REPORT.AZ/ "Most digital currencies will not be in the current form and investors should be ready for loss of money in crypto-currency”.

Report informs, the Head of the Global Investment Research Division at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Steve Strongin said.

The situation in the crypto-currency market that lost $ 500 billion of capitalization last month may deteriorate further. Strongin believes that in the future, very few crypto-currency will be able to compete. Expert, who did not accurately predict the time when the existing cryptocurrencies would disappear, said that sharp fluctuations in prices indicate that a "bubble" created in the market. Strongin said that a small number of investors have taken over the entire market, and that it is not right to buy and sell crypto currencies from different categories.