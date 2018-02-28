Goldman Sachs decision soars bitcoin price by 10%

Baku. 28 February. REPORT.AZ/ The purchase of Poloniex, one of the major crypto exchange markets by US company Circle has led to a rise in bitcoin’s price up to $ 11,000.

Report informs citing the Investing.ru, the price of purchase and sale deal made $ 400 mln.

Notably, startup project Circle is supported by Goldman Sachs investment bank in the US. Previously, the Circle platform was recognized as a loyalty payment system that supports bitcoin and a mobile app Circle Pay.The block chain technology is used on this platform.

Notably, after the announcement of the decision, price of bitcoin increased from $ 10,000 up to $ 11,000.