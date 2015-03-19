Gold rose up in world market

Baku. 19 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 18, Dow Jones index in the US stock market rose by 1.27% to 18 076.19 points, the S & P 500 by 1.22% - up to 2 099.50 points, while the Nasdaq rose by 0.92 % - up to 4 982.83 points.

Report informs, in European Stock Markets FTSE 100 index rose by 1.57% - up to 6 9450.20 points, the German DAX fell by 0.48% - up to 11 922.77 points, the French CAC-40 index rose by 0.09% - up to 5 033.42 points.

Price of an ounce of gold has risen by 1.78% to 1 169.60 dollars, the euro in world markets against the US dollar amounted 1.0765 dollars (+ 1.6%) on the COMEX in the morning.