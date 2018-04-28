Gold reserves of Turkey grew

https://report.az/storage/news/9c841d26875c3f612666161f04ba6fcc/6a712d9d-bf2a-4b2d-a550-b73f630e38ec_292.jpg
Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's international reserves (gold and currency) decreased by 3.7%, to $ 110.3 billion in March compared with the previous month.
Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Turkey.
During the reporting period, gold reserves increased by 1% to $ 25.3 billion, while foreign exchange reserves decreased by 5.2% to $ 83.4 billion.
Gold reserves in March increased by 39.2% in annual comparison, and in monthly comparison by 3.6 tons or 0.7%, reaching 542.8 tons.
Nərmin RəhimovaNews Author