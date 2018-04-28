 Top
    Gold reserves of Turkey grew

    Baku. 27 April. REPORT.AZ/ Turkey's international reserves (gold and currency) decreased by 3.7%, to $ 110.3 billion in March compared with the previous month.

    Report informs referring to the Central Bank of Turkey.

    During the reporting period, gold reserves increased by 1% to $ 25.3 billion, while foreign exchange reserves decreased by 5.2% to $ 83.4 billion.

    Gold reserves in March increased by 39.2% in annual comparison, and in monthly comparison by 3.6 tons or 0.7%, reaching 542.8 tons.

