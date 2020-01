In 2019, the gold in the international funds amounted to $141 billion, up 37% from 2018, Report informs citing ‘Global gold-backed ETF holdings and flows 2019’ of the World Gold Council (WGC).

According to the data, gold reserves increased by 400 tonnes to 2,881 tonnes in 2019, hitting a new record high in the history of gold.

In 2019, global uncertainties and trade wars directed the investors to the gold as a ‘safe port.’