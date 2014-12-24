Gold prices went up in world markets

Baku. 24 December. REPORT.AZ/ On December,23 at USA Fund markets Dow Jones Industrial Average index went up by 0,36% and amounted to 18 024,17 points, S&P 500 by 0,17% and made 2 082, 17 and Nasdaq falls by 0,33% and made 4 765,42.

Report informs, on December, 23, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index rose by 0,33% to 6 598,18 points, the German DAX by 0,57% to 9 922,17 points and French CAC-40 rose by 1,42% and 4 314,97 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX rose by 0,16% and amounted to 1 179,80 dollars, exchange rate of euro against dollar in markets amounted to 1,2213 dollars (-0,4%).