Gold prices hit 5-month high

https://report.az/storage/news/115140d647f589e6305479634b0c7f07/aef32da4-b7c8-4320-94a8-4a8270b0921d_292.jpg
Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Gold prices rose to highest level since November 2016.
Report informs referring to Reuters, ounce of gold on April 17 up to $1296.5. The rising gold prices is considered to be implication of political escalation around North Korea.
Notably, the gold price featured 2.5% increase last week.
Experts group of Report News Agency believes that the gold price will slide down gradually in parallel with easing political tension.
Cavid ƏzimovNews Author