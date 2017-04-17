Gold prices hit 5-month high

Baku. 17 April. REPORT.AZ/ Gold prices rose to highest level since November 2016.

Report informs referring to Reuters, ounce of gold on April 17 up to $1296.5. The rising gold prices is considered to be implication of political escalation around North Korea.

Notably, the gold price featured 2.5% increase last week.

Experts group of Report News Agency believes that the gold price will slide down gradually in parallel with easing political tension.