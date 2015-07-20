Gold prices decreased by 36 USD

Baku. 20 July. REPORT.AZ/ On July 19, at US fund markets Dow Jones index fell by 0,19%and made 18 086,45. S&P 500 index increased by 0,11% and amounted to 2 126,64 and Nasdaq up by 0,91% and constituted 5 210,14 points.

Report informs, in European fund markets FTSE 100 index decreased by 0,31% and amounted to 6 775,08 points, the German DAX fell by 0,37% to 11 673,42 points and French CAC-40 increased by 0,06% and made 5 124,39 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold on COMEX decreased by 3,16% or 36,1 USD and amounted to 1 107,10 USD. Euro rate to US dollar decreased by 0,64% and made 1,0823.