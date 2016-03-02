Gold prices decreased by 18 USD

Baku. 2 March. REPORT.AZ/ On March 1, at US fund markets Dow Jones index increased by 2,11% and made 16 865,08. S&P 500 index rose by 2,39% and amounted to 1 978,35 and Nasdaq went up by 2,89% amounting to 4 689,59 points.

Report informs, in European fund market FTSE 100 index increased by 0,92% to 6 152,88 points, the German DAX up by 2,34% to 9 717,16 points and French CAC-40 increased by 1,22% to 4 406,84 points.

This morning price per ounce of gold in COMEX decreased by 1,44% or 17,90 USD and made 1 228,40 USD. Euro rate to US dollar constituted to 1,0859 USD (-0,21%).